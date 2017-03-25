1 Killed, 13 Wounded In Shootings To Start The Weekend In Chicago

CHICAGO — A person was killed and 13 were wounded in shootings across Chicago during the first 15 hours of the weekend.

The homicide happened just before 5 p.m. Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, where 20-year-old Tomorry Hill was walking in the 6600 block of South Laflin when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside it shot him repeatedly, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The Back of the Yards resident died within the hour at Stroger Hospital.

The latest attack happened about 5:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of North Laramie in the Northwest Side Cragin neighborhood, where a 22-year-old man was shot in the forearm and a 29-year-old man in the leg, police said. They showed up at Community First Medical Center in good condition.

At 1:03 a.m. in East Garfield Park on the West Side, a dark-colored car pulled up to a 36-year-old man walking in the 3800 block of West Gladys, and someone inside shot him in the groin. He took himself to Stroger and his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 11 p.m. Friday in Bronzeville’s 4500 block of South Vincennes, a dark car pulled up to a 25-year-old man sitting in a parked vehicle, and someone shot him in the back. He was taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Fifteen minutes earlier, a gunman walked up to a 19-year-old man in the 700 block of North Pine in the Austin neighborhood and shot him in the knee, police said. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital and his condition was stabilized.

About 8 p.m. in Altgeld Gardens on the Far South Side, a 22-year-old man was walking in the 13000 block of South Langley when someone walked up and shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

At 6:46 p.m., someone shot a 19-year-old man in the face in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, police said. He was in serious condition at Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Two men were shot in another West Englewood attack about 3:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 72nd Street, as a 19-year-old shot in the torso was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center along with an 18-year-old in fair condition with a wound to the abdomen, police said.

About the same time, officers responding to another Bronzeville shooting found a 17-year-old boy inside a home in the 3800 block of South Langley with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Stroger in critical condition, police said.

At 2:51 p.m. in Marquette Park, a 16-year-old boy was walking in the 6600 block of South Francisco when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was in good condition at Christ Medical Center.

Ten minutes earlier, someone in a gray SUV opened fire on a 31-year-old man in Woodlawn’s 900 block of East 63rd Street, hitting him in the hand, police said. He was in good condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. in Englewood, where a group of people walked up to a 17-year-old boy on the front porch of a home in the 6900 block of South Peoria and opened fire, hitting him in the groin, police said. He was stabilized at Christ Medical Center.

Eighteen people were shot in the city last weekend, leaving two dead. At least 672 people have been shot in Chicago this year, 119 fatally.

