Activist, Political Strategist Carolyn Rush Laid To Rest In Chicago

CHICAGO — Hundreds are expected to attend the funeral services Saturday morning for community organizer and activist Carolyn Rush in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports.
Mrs. Rush passed away on March 13 at age 67 after suffering from congestive heart failure. The Roosevelt University graduate was active in the civil rights movement and served as a community organizer, precinct captain and political strategist on various campaigns.
She was married to Congressman Bobby Rush for 36 years and had 18 children and grandchildren. The Illinois representative expressed his appreciation to his Washington D.C. colleagues and constituents in a statement. Rep. Rush alluded to missing events at the capital because of prioritizing his wife.
Bishop Charles Blake Sr. from Los Angeles will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Freedom Temple Church of God In Christ.
RELATED: Carolyn Rush, Wife Of US Rep. Bobby Rush, Dies At Age 68