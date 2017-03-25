Man Arrested After Hurting Chicago Police Officer In Car Chase

MAYWOOD (CBS) — A man has been arrested after trying to elude a traffic stop in West Garfield Park Saturday morning and injuring a Chicago police officer.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports.

Officers attempted to pull over Kerry Holoman on the 600 block of South Kostner after seeing him commit a traffic violation at 1:35 a.m. in the 4400 block of West Lexington. Authorities claim he refused to provide proof of insurance or his driver’s license. They said Holoman drove onto a sidewalk to escape, hitting an officer and running over his left foot.

Holoman led the police on a six-mile chase on Interstate 290. Police said he eventually crashed his vehicle attempting to exit at 16th Avenue. Officers caught the man after he tried fleeing on foot in the 1500 block of Harrison in west suburban Maywood.

The injured officer had swelling and bruising in his left foot. Police said Rush University Medical staff have treated and released him.

Authorities charged Holoman with a felony count each of aggravated battery to a peace officer, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing disregarding two or more traffic devices and criminal damage to government property. Officers found a loaded handgun on him during his arrest. Holoman also received misdemeanor charges of damage to a highway, leaving the scene of an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Authorities gave him various traffic citations as well.

Holoman is expected to appear in bond court Saturday.