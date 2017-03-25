Detained Man From Singapore Could Be Released After Judge’s Ruling

CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old from Singapore who has been detained in the U.S. after he asked for asylum more than 90 days ago could be freed Monday.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
A judge ruled Friday that Amos Yee, 18, of Singapore should be given asylum. He was an outspoken critic of the nation’s government and was jailed there for speaking out.
Authorities detained Yee in December after he sought asylum by coming through O’Hare Airport. His pro bono attorney Sandra Grossman said her client was taken aback by the Chicago judge’s ruling.
“It was almost like he didn’t know really how to react,” she said.
The judge ultimately ruled that Yee was persecuted in Singapore and should be allowed to remain here.
WBBM asked Immigration and Customs Enforcement to respond. It’s not clear if the federal government will appeal the judge’s ruling.