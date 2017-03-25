Levine: Chicago White Sox Rotation Set, Minus Fifth Starter

By Bruce Levine–

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) — Although LHP Carlos Rodon will be starting the season on the DL, the Chicago White Sox have named their one through four rotation to begin the 2017 season.

Manager Rick Renteria named Jose Quintana, James Shields, Derek Holland and Miguel Gonzales as the first starting four pitchers out of the chute. The team will not need a fifth starter until April 8 or 9. Renteria said Dylan Covey or David Holmberg would substitute for the injured Rodon.

“I will have to think a little, right now those are the two that come to mind,” the manager added.

The South Side baseball team has other dynamic arms available, but those pitchers are in player development and headed for minor league assignments. Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Michael Kopech will receive more refinement by heading to the sticks. The plan for those arms of the future does not include a quick promotion due to another pitcher’s injury, according to Renteria.

“Any of the guys we sent out will stay down. We will not rush them. That is not something we want to contemplate. We want to be steadfast and true to what we want to do. For now, that is best for everybody,” he insisted.

Now, the painful part of rebuilding an organization begins. The future big pieces must be protected from early exposure. Competing clubs may start looking for veteran replacements to solidify the rotation. Many clubs will also be releasing players this week to get down to a 25 man roster on opening day.

“It is a fine line and a balance between short term gain and long term potential success. That is what you want to have with these young men,” said Renteria.

The White Sox will incur some bumps and bruises, along with a little learning curve once the season commences. For now, Renteria can only hope the men will do well in development to help them compete at a major league level.

Rodon will probably not pitch for two more weeks. The pitcher said he is confident to return to the mound soon, even though the recent days have been tough for him.

“I am a little sore from the injections they put in there. We will go for a second opinion in a couple of days. After the next exam, we will see what we have got,” he said.

Rodon’s second exam and likely second MRI will be done on Monday.

