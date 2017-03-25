Mayor Emanuel, Officials Announce $600K Investment For West Side Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Park District officials have announced improvements to a popular Belmont Cragin park.
WBBM’s Andy Dahn reports.
Riis Park on Chicago’s West Side will receive a $600,000 investment to replace an existing cinder track with a new asphalt track. The money will also help repair 10 of the park’s tennis courts. Alderman Ariel Reboyras and Park District Superintendent Michael Kelly said the investment will benefit the entire community.
“These investments they’re for seniors, they’re for everybody with a track, they’re for these kids,” Kelly said.
Mayor Emanuel said the community’s passion for the park helped make the improvements possible. He also specified some groups that the park improvements would help, including the Riis Park Striders and Special Olympics tennis.
“The kids have an unbelievable world class playground, and now the Striders have an incredible track and facility, so when the kids are scoring touchdowns, you can be running around, inspiring them to keep staying active,” he said.
Construction should begin by the end of the year and may be finished by Summer 2018.