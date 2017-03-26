Boy, 14, Shot And Killed On Chicago’s West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed near a playground in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.
Chicago Police said someone inside a car shot Laquan Allen, 14, around 3 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Hubbard. He was in the 8th grade and lived in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Allen was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was later pronounced dead.
Allen’s family said the teen was alone when he was killed.