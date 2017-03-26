Boy, 14, Shot And Killed On Chicago’s West Side

March 26, 2017 11:43 AM By Audrina Bigos
Filed Under: Audrina Bigos, Austin, Chicago Violence, shooting, Teen Killed

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed near a playground in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.

Chicago Police said someone inside a car shot Laquan Allen, 14, around 3 p.m. on a sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Hubbard. He was in the 8th grade and lived in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Allen was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was later pronounced dead.

Allen’s family said the teen was alone when he was killed.

