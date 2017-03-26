TCF Bank Branch Robbed In Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A TCF Bank branch was reported robbed on Friday evening in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.
The non-takeover bank robbery happened at 6:17 p.m. at a TCF Bank branch at 4355 N. Sheridan, according to the FBI. No weapon was shown.
The suspect was described as a 6-foot, 180 to 200-pound white man between 25 and 35 years old, the FBI said. He had blond facial hair and wore a dark-colored jacket and a blue and white knit hat.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.
