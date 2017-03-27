3 Dead, 29 Wounded In Chicago Weekend Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were killed and at least 29 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday afternoon.

The most recent fatal shooting happened about 1:40 p.m. Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. Tanisha Jackson, 30, was killed and two people were injured when they got in an argument with another group of people in the 900 block of West 76th Street, and two males pulled out guns and fired shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Jackson, who lived in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, was shot multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead at 6:15 a.m. A 29-year-old man was shot in the back and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center, and a 28-year-old woman was grazed in the chest and refused medical attention.

A 14-year-old boy was gunned down shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Laquan Allen was on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Hubbard when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, authorities said. Allen suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m. He lived in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Another person was killed just before 5 p.m. Friday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Tomorry Hill, 20, was walking in the 6600 block of South Laflin when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him repeatedly, authorities said. Hill, who lived in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, died at 5:39 p.m. at Stroger Hospital.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. Sunday in Austin. A 35-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Cicero when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the right leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At least 26 other people have been wounded in Chicago shootings since 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Eighteen people were shot in the city last weekend, leaving two dead. More than 680 people have been shot in Chicago so far this year, 121 fatally.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)