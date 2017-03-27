94-Year-Old Woman Honored For 44 Years Working At McDonalds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (CBS/AP) – For more than four decades, Loraine Maurer has been making sure McDonald’s customers get their food.

And at 94 years old, “Miss Loraine” is still going strong!

Maurer has worked at the Golden Arches since 1973. Last Thursday, friends and coworkers threw her a party to celebrate her 44 years with the company, according to The Evansville Courier & Press.

Lorraine loved her party & we had a blast honoring her 44 years working @ McD's! Pictured: Loraine & Owner/Operators Chip & Katie Kenworthy pic.twitter.com/uMjIdx2W2s — Evansville McDonalds (@McD_Evansville) March 23, 2017

Maurer has spent time at a number of Evansville-area locations, but she currently works for the one on North Green River Road because it’s close to her home and church, CBS 4 Indy reports.

She currently works the breakfast shift on Friday and Saturday mornings. She has to be at work by 5 a.m., which means she gets up at 3 a.m. to get ready for her day at work. Customers say Maurer knows them so well that she sometimes has their orders ready for them before they even walk in the door.

It's Loraine's 44th McD's anniversary! Help us honor her today at 3350 N Green River Rd from 9-10:30a. We'll have #McCafé coffee & cake! pic.twitter.com/B0AGB9rLSH — Evansville McDonalds (@McD_Evansville) March 23, 2017

McDonald’s store owner-operator Katie Kenworthy said Maurer has an “amazing” memory.

“She can tell stories about McDonald’s from 44 years ago or 5 minutes ago. She remembers things and she remembers faces, and it makes people feel special when they come to our restaurant,” Kenworthy said.

Maurer said she “loves McDonald’s” and wants to make sure employees do things the right way. She didn’t plan on staying with McDonald’s for four decades.

“I didn’t come to stay. I didn’t come to stay. I just wanted to do something after my husband had to retire,” she said.

Four of Mauer’s children are retired. She said she continues to work because she’d miss it too much otherwise.

(TM and © Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)