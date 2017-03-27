Amtrak Train Derails In South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three cars of an Amtrak train derailed Monday morning in the South Loop.
The train was headed towards Union Station when it derailed near Taylor and Canal streets around 10:40 a.m.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, three cars of the train derailed, but no injuries were reported.
Several riders and witnesses shared photos and video of the train after the derailment.
The derailment was affecting other trains that use the same tracks, including Metra Southwest Service trains.