Chicago Aldermen Stand Firm On ‘Sanctuary City’ Status

(CBS) — Aldermen are not backing down from Chicago’s “Sanctuary City” status, despite U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ threat to withhold federal grants from such local governments.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.
City Council Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke was hesitant to say much about the A.G.’s threat without seeing specifics. But he’s clearly concerned that Jeff Sessions says grants would be withheld for state and local law enforcement.
Southwest Side Ald. Ricardo Muñoz says it would dissolve any trust between immigrant communities and the police if local law enforcement was thought to be in collusion with federal immigration authorities.
That could threaten public safety, he adds.
Sessions says the U.S. Justice Department will begin using federal law to block Sanctuary Cities from receiving federal grants for state and local law enforcement.
Mayor Emanuel’s office says that’s no different than the Executive Order President Trump signed weeks ago. Chicago is joining nearly three dozen other cities in arguing that the move is unconstitutional.