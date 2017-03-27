Dunkin’ Donuts Employee Jumps Out Window To Escape Robbers

March 27, 2017 3:17 PM By Steve Miller
GLEN ELLYN (CBS) — Police said a Dunkin’ Donuts employee escaped a pair of robbers Monday morning by jumping out the drive-through window.

Glen Ellyn authorities said two robbers, one holding a weapon, entered the restaurant on Roosevelt Road around 1 a.m. when the worker was by himself.

Assistant Police Chief Bill Holmer said one robber got distracted by the other, giving the employee time to escape unharmed. The worker went to a nearby restaurant and called 911.

“They received a call from the employee who had been able to escape by diving out of the drive-up window while the robbery was in progress,” Holmer said.

Holmer said the two robbers worked for Dunkin’ Donuts in the past. They were arrested in the parking lot of a nearby hotel where they lived.

