Governor Rauner: Madigan Quit “Holding Up” I-55 Managed Lane Project

CHICAGO (CBS) — Governor Rauner is calling on Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan to quit “holding up” a plan to put a toll-lane in each direction of the Stevenson Expressway.

The governor unveiled the I-55 Managed Lane Project more than a year ago and said it would ease traffic congestion, saving people time–if they choose to travel in the lone toll-lane–and spur economic growth. WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.

IDOT Secretary Randy Blankenhorn said the $425-million plan would be varied pricing depending upon how congested the three free lanes of traffic are.

Governor Rauner said the project would be privately built and that “taxpayers would not pay one nickel” to have it constructed. The governor said the project would create thousands of construction jobs.

“This is one of the most heavily traveled roads anywhere in the world and it is a lifeblood for economic growth in the city of Chicago and across the state of Illinois,” Gov. Rauner said.

Speaker Madigan has issued a response that he’s concerned about private investors being involved in the project and about Governor Rauner helping his wealthy friends. Madigan also said IDOT has not provided enough information about how the project would save taxpayers money or result in better maintained roads.

To that response, Governor Rauner asks, “Have you ever read baloney before?”

Transportation Secretary Blankenhorn said the Illinois House has had five hearings on the matter and still has not taken a vote. Blankenhor said that, if the I-55 Managed Lane Project were approved tomorrow, it would take until 2020 to finish.

Governor Rauner said there are some unhappy Democrats who would like to see the project approved and started.

Madigan is holding up, not only the Stevenson project, but the governor’s plan to sell the Thompson Center downtown, Gov. Rauner said.