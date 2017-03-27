Humboldt Park Package Thief Nabbed

(CBS) — A package thief targeting Bucktown, Wicker Park and Humboldt Park brazenly committed at least one crime in broad daylight.
But he also left behind a big clue that helped lead police right to his door, CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports.
Package deliveries on one Humboldt Park street went as planned earlier this month.
That is, until someone who lives in this building spotted a man breaking onto the grounds and stealing the packages. Police say the resident noticed something else: a silver Dodge Durango, the thief’s getaway car.
Cruz Cortez, 33, is now charged with the March 13 theft. Police say it’s possible he may be responsible for another burglary, in the 2000 block of North Potomac, last week. Neighbors say security cameras caught that thief in the act — driving off in a silver Dodge, just four days before cortez’s arrest.
People who live in the area say package thefts are all too common. Emily Foxman lives just a block north of the March 13 theft and says her roommate was also a victim.
Steve Jensen, president of the Bucktown Community Organization, credits neighborhood vigilance for helping catch the alleged thief.
Because of his arrest history, Cortez has been charged with a felony.