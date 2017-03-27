ICE Agent Shoots Man While Making Arrest In Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A federal immigration agent shot a 53-year-old man in the arm Monday morning, when the man allegedly pointed a gun at agents trying to make an arrest in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
Neighbors in the 6100 block of West Grand Avenue said they heard gunfire shortly after 6 a.m. Shortly afterward, police swarmed the neighborhood, and an ambulance arrived on the scene.
Chicago police said officers responding to a call of shots fired after Homeland Security agents were executing a federal “enforcement initiative.” CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Chicago police officers were not involved in the operation.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said a man pointed a gun at agents who were trying to make an arrest.
“ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents attempted to make an arrest in Chicago, Illinois, on March 27, when a second individual pointed a weapon toward agents. As a result, a special agent discharged his firearm and shot the individual, injuring him,” ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok said in an email.
According to Rusnok, the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility would review the shooting, and no further details would be released.
Chicago police said the man who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
“CPD will investigate the underlying criminal offense and work in collaboration with DHS and the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois,” Guglielmi said.
Further details were not immediately available Monday morning.