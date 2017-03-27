Chicago Student OK After Being Caught In Retractable Gym Curtain

(CBS) — Frightening moments for a student at Jones College Prep High School Monday afternoon.
A student there was accidentally rolled up into a huge curtain that divides the gymnasium, and she was left dangling until firefighters arrived.
Witnesses say the sophomore may have been reaching for a ball that became trapped in the fabric when it started to retract into the ceiling.
Firefighters were able to get her out. Students tell CBS 2 they don’t think the sophomore was hurt.
Chicago Public Schools representatives have not responded to a quest for comment.