Chicago Student OK After Being Caught In Retractable Gym Curtain

March 27, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Accident, Curtain, Jones College Prep

(CBS) — Frightening moments for a student at Jones College Prep High School Monday afternoon.

A student there was accidentally rolled up into a huge curtain that divides the gymnasium, and she was left dangling until firefighters arrived.

Witnesses say the sophomore may have been reaching for a ball that became trapped in the fabric when it started to retract into the ceiling.

Firefighters were able to get her out. Students tell CBS 2 they don’t think the sophomore was hurt.

Chicago Public Schools representatives have not responded to a quest for comment.

