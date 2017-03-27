Listen: Bernstein & Goff Blast Bulls’ Bench Antics

(CBS) By their own admission, the Bulls submitted one of their worst efforts of the season in a 117-107 loss to the 76ers at home on Friday night. Chicago allowed 70 points in the paint, and coach Fred Hoiberg lamented the lack of fire the team played with.
Early in the contest, before it got out of hand, several members of the Bulls bench were more focused on a sideline routine than the game at hand. Cameron Payne and Anthony Morrow were leading a dance routine of sorts, which also captured the attention of Michael Carter-Williams.
The Bulls bench’s act didn’t sit well with 670 The Score hosts Dan Bernstein and Jason Goff, who during Monday afternoon’s show criticized the players for their unprofessional demeanor.
“The end of that bench was an embarrassment,” Bernstein said.
“Acting a damn fool,” Goff said.
