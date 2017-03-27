United Airlines: Customers ‘Welcome’ To Wear Leggings, But Not Pass Riders

DENVER (AP) — United Airlines says regular-paying flyers are welcome to wear leggings aboard its flights, even though two teenage girls were barred by a gate agent from boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis on Sunday because of their attire.

An airline spokesman said that the girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code.

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

The move sparked a wave of online criticism against United.

Activist Shannon Watts of Denver tweeted that she witnessed Sunday’s events and questioned United’s decision to police women’s clothing.

I'm getting lots of helpful tweets about what females should wear. And they're all as arbitrary and gendered as @united's dress code. https://t.co/4ZLjdIc5VX — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 27, 2017

1) When a woman calls out a company for its arbitrary and gendered dress code guidelines, people will… — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 27, 2017

Watts said the girl’s father was allowed to board while wearing shorts and called the airline’s policy sexist.

Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted that she would change her United flight bookings to other airlines for a tour next month because of the leggings issue.

Hey @united I fly a LOT. About to go on tour all April and changing all my @united flights to other airlines — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 26, 2017

Regularly ticketed passengers are not subject to the same dress code and can wear leggings, United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said. But the airline was standing by its policy for pass travelers because they are essentially representing the company, he said.

“We would ask the same of pass riders who were wearing flip-flops or who were wearing clothing that revealed their undergarments or torn, tattered jeans,” Guerin said.

The longstanding policy requires those who enjoy the perks of airline employment, which include free travel passes for family and guests, to present themselves in a way that represents the airline well.

According to the policy, which was provided to CNNMoney by a United employee, “pass riders” aren’t allowed to wear clothing that doesn’t look “neat and professional.”

That includes form-fitting lycra or spandex tops, pants and dresses, offensive or derogatory words or graphics on clothing, “excessively dirty” clothing that has holes or tears, or anything that is “inappropriately revealing.”

“Pass riders should use good judgment and common sense” about items not explicitly on their list, according to the policy.

And it says dress attire for those using the perks “should always meet or exceed the casual standards” of the flying public.

Chicago-based United sought to clarify its stance in a post on its website late Sunday titled, “To our customers … your leggings are welcome!”

To our customers…your leggings are welcome! Learn more about our company’s pass travel privilege: https://t.co/5e3euG1H9G. — United (@united) March 27, 2017

The post said employees are “regularly reminded” about its dress code.

