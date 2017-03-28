2nd Opinion Confirms No Structural Damage For White Sox Left-Hander Carlos Rodon

(CBS) A second opinion has confirmed that White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon has no structural damage after suffering in recent days from biceps soreness, the team announced Tuesday.
Rodon will open the season on the disabled list and be on a throwing program for the next two weeks, after which he’ll be re-evaluated. Even before Rodon’s biceps injury, the White Sox utilized a cautious approach with him throughout spring training, having him throw primarily in controlled intrasquad games rather than Cactus League games.
The 24-year-old Rodon has 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA last season.
In other injury news Tuesday, X-rays on reliever Jake Petricka’s right hand came back negative, the team said. He had been hit on the hand by a line drive.