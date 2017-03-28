3 Injured, 2 Critically, In Woodstock Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A paramedic was among three people taken to the hospital early Tuesday after a crash between a semi truck and a minivan in northwest suburban Woodstock.
Paramedics responded about 3:25 a.m. and found the semi rolled over on Route 14 near Hartland Road, said Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Chief Michael Hill.
Both the female driver of the minivan and male driver of the semi were pinned in their vehicles, he said. Helicopters were called to the scene, but were forced to abort due to inclement weather.
The female was extricated at 4:25 a.m., while the male was pulled from the truck at 5:11 a.m., Hill said. They were both taken via ambulance in critical condition to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center in McHenry.
A Woodstock Fire/Rescue District first responder suffered a back injury during the extrication process and was also taken to Centegra Northern Illinois Medical Center, where their condition was stabilized, Hill said.
The semi cargo did not include any hazardous materials.
As of 5:30 a.m., Route 14 was closed in both directions near Hartland while the McHenry County sheriff’s office investigated the crash.
