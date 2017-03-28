6 Wounded In Monday Shootings Across Chicago

Six people, including four teenage boys, were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. on the North Side. An 18-year-old man was shot in the left leg and walked into Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, according to Chicago Police. He told investigators he was walking in the 2600 block of North Sheffield in the Lincoln Park neighborhood when two males, one of whom was armed, walked up and demanded his belongings. The man said the would-be robbers opened fire when he tried to run away. Police said the man told officers “he was intoxicated and unsure of the exact location of the incident.”

About 5 minutes earlier, another 18-year-old man was seriously wounded in a Back of the Yards neighborhood shooting on the South Side. He suffered gunshot wounds to the left shoulder and right side about 11:40 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Peoria, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

Just after 4:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was sitting inside a car in the 1800 block of West 64th Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. He was later transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. Two persons of interest were being questioned Monday evening.

A 16-year-old boy was shot at 9:09 a.m. about six blocks away in the same neighborhood. He was walking in an alley in the 6800 block of South Washtenaw when a black minivan drove down the alley, almost striking him, police said. Someone in the van then fired shots, striking the boy in the left leg. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

About 2 hours earlier, two teenage boys were shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened at 6:59 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Austin, police said. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the right thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken in fair condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

The day’s shootings followed a weekend in which three people were killed, including a 14-year-old boy, and 29 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago. More than 690 people have been shot in the city this year, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.

Additionally, a federal ICE agent shot a 53-year-old man about 6:20 a.m. Monday in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side. U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents were trying to make an arrest in the 6100 block of West Grand when a second person pointed a weapon at the agents, according to police and ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok. A special agent then discharged his firearm, striking the man at least once in the left arm. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility will review the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)