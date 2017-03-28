Andersonville Residents Asked To Chip In To Replace Iconic Water Tower

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three years after the iconic Swedish flag water tower in Andersonville came down, neighborhood residents are being asked to donate to an “estate sale” to raise money to replace the tower with a replica.
In March 2014, the water tower on top of the Swedish American Museum was removed, after it sprung a potentially dangerous leak, due to damage caused by an extremely cold winter.
Since then, the museum has been trying to replace the tank, which had painted to resemble the Swedish flag, but officials have yet to raise enough money for a new one.
DNAInfo Chicago reports the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce has asked the neighborhood to chip in by donating to an effort with Everything But The House, an online estate sale marketplace.
Anyone can donate one or two items worth more than $150 to the sale, which will begin at the end of April.