Cubs Send Ian Happ, 4 Others Down

March 28, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, Ian Happ

(CBS) Ian Happ’s blistering spring performance wasn’t enough to make the Cubs’ roster for Opening Day.

In an expected move, Chicago assigned infielder Happ to minor league camp as part of a series of moves that trimmed its spring roster to 31 players Monday evening. Outfielder John Andreoli and catcher Taylor Davis were also assigned to minor league camp, while right-hander Eddie Butler and left-hander Rob Zastryzny were optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Happ wowed manager Joe Maddon and others in spring training by hitting .392 with five homers, 17 RBIs and a 1.222 OPS in 25 games. While it’s still unclear how he fits into the Cubs’ future, Maddon and others have continuously praised his progress and maturity.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia