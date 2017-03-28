Family Demands Investigation Into Immigration Agent’s Shooting Of Chicago Man

(CBS) –A Northwest Side family and their advocates are calling for an investigation into Monday’s shooting involving a federal immigration agent in the Belmont Craigin neighborhood.
Religious leaders, immigration attorneys and others question the account given by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — that an agent shot a 53-year-old man Monday morning because he pointed a weapon at ICE representatives as they tried to arrest another person.
The family claims the man who was shot was unarmed. He was at Stroger Hospital and was expected to be released soon. His attorney says the wounded man is a permanent U.S. resident and his children are U.S. citizens.
“If you can’t sleep and be safe in your home, we’ve got a problem,” Cherita Logan, from the office of Chicago Congressman Danny Davis, said during a demonstration Tuesday outside the home where the shooting occurred.
Federal authorities took two family members into custody, but they were later released, the wounded man’s attorney tells CBS 2.
ICE officials did not comment Tuesday.