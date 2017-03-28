Levine: Cubs Eagerly Await Big Production From Lineup With Kyle Schwarber Leading Off

By Bruce Levine–

MESA, Ariz. (CBS) — When Cardinals right-hander Carlos Martinez toes the rubber to open the 2017 season Sunday night, the first batter he faces will have bad intentions about what he wants to do in his initial at-bat as the Cubs’ new lead-off man.

“I am really ready to get it rolling,” slugger Kyle Schwarber said. “These are going to be the last few tuneup games. It is time to roll out there for Game 1.”

The 24-year-old Schwarber has become a legend of sorts after two historic postseasons. He hit a Cubs-record five homers in the 2015 playoffs as a rookie, including a blast into the Allegheny River that helped Chicago win the wild-card game at Pittsburgh. In 2016, Schwarber shocked everyone by returning for the World Series and hitting .412 after missing all but three regular-season games with a serious left knee injury. He made history in the process, becoming the first position player to get his first hit of the season in the World Series.

Now beginning a new chapter, Schwarber carries himself like a grizzled veteran despite his entire regular season resume featuring only 71 games played. Schwarber will play with a brace on his knee every day. He even went so far as to say he’ll likely wear the knee brace for the rest of his career but added he has no worries.

Schwarber is fully healthy.

“My knee is a non-factor anymore,” Schwarber said. “For sure, it is not a factor. We will get some rest days in. I felt like we did a really good job here in spring training taking care of it. Whatever (manager Joe Maddon) comes up with, I am sure there will be some off days. I feel very confident with my knee.”

Schwarber will be the Cubs’ lead-off hitter against right-handed pitching to begin the season, Maddon has said. He also left open the possibility that Schwarber serves as a lead-off hitter against left-handers as the season progresses, though those matchups are also likely to serve as the occasional rest day for Schwarber.

Schwarber has hit .143 with a .481 OPS in 61 plate appearances against lefties in his career, but Maddon has seen progress this spring.

“Kyle did a real nice job in this camp against lefties,” Maddon said. “Think about this, we don’t face that many lefty starters outside of the NL West.”

Schwarber has logged just four innings as a catcher this spring. He’ll serve as the team’s third catcher and be the usual left fielder.

“I will prepare with the catchers every day,” Schwarber said. “I know I am the left fielder. I am down for whatever. I will be ready for both. I love catching and that is who I was whenever I played baseball.”

From the Cubs’ front office to the coaching staff to players, everyone is ready for the sudden thunder of the one-two-three hitters of Schwarber, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.

“Kyle is going to do a great job leading off,” Bryant said. “Just watching his at-bats in spring training, how he works the count, this should be effective for all of us. He sees a bunch of pitches and can hit a home run the first pitch of the game. He is definitely a weapon. I can ‘t wait to see how it plays out this year.”

Rizzo agreed with Bryant.

“The pitcher better be ready from pitch one,” Rizzo said. “That first pitch Schwarber is going to be swinging at it more times than not. If he hasn’t put it in play, he will work the count like he always does. The message is pass it on to the next guy and let him do it.”

