Man Flees From Aurora Hospital After Leading Police On Car Chase

AURORA (CBS) — The Kane County sheriff’s office said a man who led police on a chase Monday before crashing his car has fled the hospital where he was being treated.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
Police arrested Billy Cole Jr., 38, after crashing his car in a cemetery. He also allegedly hopped a fence to escape from a police dog. Kane County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Pat Gengler said Cole went to Rush Copley Medical Center afterwards for observation.
“He remained there overnight. And then as we were finishing our investigation, getting charges together, he fled the hospital. So, he is wanted in connection with the pursuit and the traffic crash,” he said.
Gengler said police charged Cole with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.
Police said they are not sure where Cole went. They described him as 6 foot, 3 inches, 210 pounds, and wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.