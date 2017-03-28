Mark Sanchez Slated As Bears’ No. 2 Quarterback

(CBS) As an eventful offseason draws closer to the NFL Draft, the Bears have two new quarterbacks to their mix.

Mike Glennon is set as the Bears’ starting quarterback, as general manager Ryan Pace said from the day he signed the 27-year-old. Now days after signing Mark Sanchez to the roster, Pace confirmed that he will be the backup quarterback.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Arizona on Tuesday, Pace discussed his reasoning behind the Glennon signing.

“Mike Glennon is our starting quarterback and Sanchez I see as a really good, solid No. 2 quarterback,” Pace said, via ChicagoBears.com. “I like him in this role for a lot of reasons and one of them is the experience that he has. He’s been through the highs and lows of our league. He’s played in some big markets. He’s dealt with the challenges. He’s dealt with success.

“He’s the kind of player that exudes confidence. I like that about him. He’s knowledgeable. He’s smart, and him and Mike have already kind of clicked. They’re together and they’re organizing workouts on their own and those kind of things are important.

“There’s no more important room than the quarterback room and we put a lot of thought as to how that room blends together, especially with the No. 2 position. Obviously we’re evaluating the physical traits and what he can do physically but [also] how they fit in as teammates, how they help each other, how they support each other.

Sanchez signed the one-year deal on Friday, joining Glennon and Connor Shaw in the mix. Despite their new additions, the Bears still seem likely to select a quarterback in April’s draft, perhaps even as high as their third pick.