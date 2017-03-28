NFL Overhauls Replay System, Approves Centralized Reviews

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) No longer will NFL referees be going under the hood for video review.

A new process was approved Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix — unanimously, according to the NFL Network — that will overhaul the present replay system to a centralized location at the league’s headquarters in New York.

NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino will oversee individual replays, with the referee using a tablet and headset to communicate with league headquarters. Rather than the on-site referee determining a disputed call, it will be the league’s officials making the determination.

Last week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote a letter to fans outlining his hopes for new rule proposals, including the replay process.

“This should improve consistency and accuracy of decisions and help speed up the process,” Goodell wrote.

Several new rules were approved Tuesday. Among those was a rule banning players from leaping over to attempt blocking a field goal or extra point, a rule proposed by the Eagles. The competition committee also made permanent a rule that ejects a player for two of a certain variation of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

The NFL released its full list of new bylaws in an official statement.

