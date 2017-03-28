Part Two: Calculating the Impossible, 2-Hour Marathon Attempt

CHICAGO (CBS) — At the rate humans are developing, it’s believed that man will run a full marathon in under two hours sometime around 2075.
But there’s an effort underway to try and clear that mark this spring. And a Chicago-area doctor is in the middle of it, using high-level math to sketch out the training plan for the three runners trying for history.
WBBM’s Rick Gregg spoke to that doctor about the record attempt, and how his work applies to athletes of all abilities, in all sports.
