Part Two: Calculating the Impossible, 2-Hour Marathon Attempt

March 28, 2017 1:29 PM By Rick Gregg
Filed Under: Advocate Health Care, Dr. Philip Skiba, Marathon, Record-Breaking, Rick Gregg

CHICAGO (CBS) — At the rate humans are developing, it’s believed that man will run a full marathon in under two hours sometime around 2075.

But there’s an effort underway to try and clear that mark this spring. And a Chicago-area doctor is in the middle of it, using high-level math to sketch out the training plan for the three runners trying for history.

WBBM’s Rick Gregg spoke to that doctor about the record attempt, and how his work applies to athletes of all abilities, in all sports.

To listen to the entire interview with Dr. Skiba, including more on the record attempt and tips for the everyday runner, click here.

