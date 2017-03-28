Thieves Smash Into High-End Lingerie Store

(CBS) – It happened in moments: Three robbers smashed into a high-end lingerie store in Chicago’s Bucktown and take off with thousands of dollars in merchandise.
Surveillance cameras captured how it happened: The burglars throw a small object in to shatter the window at the store in the 1700 block of North Damen Avenue. Moments later, a body smashes through.
The burglars raid drawers, pulling product off shelves. They find the cash register, and run out of the entrance they made.
The store manager says it’s about more than inventory.
“This is an intimate place and a safe place for women to go, and it feels really violating,” Ariana Sabatini says.
Police don’t believe the trio was after underwear. They say it was likely a mistake. The thieves likely were trying to get in to a high-end denim shop next door.