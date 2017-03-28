Underprivileged Students Get Free Designer Dresses

CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a dozen girls who might not otherwise have a dress to wear to the dance got the chance to shop for free designer dresses Monday night.

The “Believe in Yourself” Project gave new, unworn “In Style” designer dresses to 15 underprivileged girls on the North Side.

The girls were able to pick from the dresses on a table at the Pedersen-McCormick Boys & Girls Club at 4835 N. Sheridan Rd.

Brianna Young, 15, was thrilled with the dress she selected.

“It’s pretty. I like the way it’s like, when you touch it, it feels soft,” she said.

There were orange dresses, pink dresses, dresses with patterns, and solids. One had gold sequins. For Chayse Gill the best was blue.

“It also looks like Cinderella’s dress, so I picked it out,” she said.

The girls had big smiles on their faces after trying on the dresses, saying an enthusiastic “Thank you” when they were done.

Some said they plan to wear their new dress to a dance. Others said it would be for church.

Retailers and others contributed to the program, Believe in Yourself, which made this night possible.

The program was started by Sam Sisakhti, after being alarmed by cyber-bullying and body-shaming he’d seen on social media.

“I really want to show them at a young age that, if they improve, it’s not about being the best. It’s being the best you can be, and if they improve, then they’re going to get rewarded for it,” he said.

Believe In Yourself has donated new dresses to underprivileged girls in six cities who have shown improvement in academics or leadership.