VIDEO: Billy Dec Describes His Keys To Success

Billy Dec recently discussed some of his keys to success while judging WBBM Newsradio’s Canon MAXIFY Printers Small Business Grant Challenge.
Dec is a 2 time Emmy Award Winning Entertainment TV Personality, Producer, Actor, Attorney at Law, and CEO/Founder of Rockit Ranch. According to Dec, he learned everything he knows while working as a doorman at a club. Dec has appeared on NBC’s Today Show, and has recently acted on shows like Empire, Criminal Minds & American Crime Story.
“My dad said, ‘In business, you have to make people know they can trust you…’ Dec explained. “‘Trust you’ means you have to do it all the time. Even when you don’t want anything back, you have to do it consistently.
“So there I am as a doorman,” Dec continued. “… And I basically took the rope and I worked in the crowd. I got to meet everyone. I would tell them, ‘I can’t let you in tonight, but give me your number and I will work this out.’ And I basically did that with 300 people a night. Relationship build like crazy, connected people, created value for each of them, and I followed up throughout the week.”
That’s where Dec built value for himself and a foundation of trust from others.
Watch his full story in the video above.