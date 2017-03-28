White Sox Trade OF Peter Bourjos To Rays For Either A Player To Be Named Later Or Cash

(CBS) The White Sox have traded outfielder Peter Bourjos to the Rays for either a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced Tuesday morning.
The 29-year-old Bourjos had been in the mix for the starting center fielder job with Charlie Tilson battling a foot injury. Bourjos’ exit opens up more of an opportunity for 25-year-old Jacob May in center field.
Bourjos was signed to a minor league deal by the White Sox in the offseason. He hit .313 in the Cactus League this spring.
Bourjos hit .251 with a .681 OPS in 123 games for the Phillies in 2016.
In other moves, the White Sox reassigned left-hander Cory Luebke and right-hander Matt Purke to minor league camp.