White Sox Trade OF Peter Bourjos To Rays For Either A Player To Be Named Later Or Cash

March 28, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Peter Boujos

(CBS) The White Sox have traded outfielder Peter Bourjos to the Rays for either a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The 29-year-old Bourjos had been in the mix for the starting center fielder job with Charlie Tilson battling a foot injury. Bourjos’ exit opens up more of an opportunity for 25-year-old Jacob May in center field.

Bourjos was signed to a minor league deal by the White Sox in the offseason. He hit .313 in the Cactus League this spring.

Bourjos hit .251 with a .681 OPS in 123 games for the Phillies in 2016.

In other moves, the White Sox reassigned left-hander Cory Luebke and right-hander Matt Purke to minor league camp.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia