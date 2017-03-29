2 Chicago Police Officers, Teenager Injured In Belmont Cragin Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people, including two police officers, were injured late Tuesday in a crash that sent the officers’ SUV slamming into a building in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.
Around 11:55 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was driving a Nissan Altima south on Mango Avenue, when he ran a stop sign and struck a marked police vehicle headed west on Grand Avenue, police said.
The police SUV then crashed into a commercial building on the corner of Grand and Mango.
The boy and the two officers in the SUV were taken to hospitals, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The building and both vehicles sustained significant damage in the crash. No one was inside the building at the time.
The teen was issued tickets for failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. Police said it did not appear alcohol was a factor in the crash.