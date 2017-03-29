Chicago Grandmother, 60, Tussles With Carjacker While Trying To Protect Baby

(CBS) – A Chicago grandmother struggled with a carjacker while trying to protect her 1-year-old granddaughter during a recent incident in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Chicago police on Wednesday released surveillance video of the crime, which occurred the afternoon of March 23 in the 1700 block of West 47th Street.

The video shows a woman get out of her running car and go into a store.

Inside the car was the woman’s mother and her baby niece.

Soon, a stranger calmly gets into the car, surprising the 60-year-old grandmother. She says she tried to get out, but the door wouldn’t open for her.

When she pleaded with the carjacker to let her and the child out of the vehicle, he told her to “shut up,” says the grandmother, who has asked not to be identified.

“He grabbed the baby or he pushed the baby, had then I had the baby to my right side so he do nothing to her,” the woman tells CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar.

It was a short and terrifying trip. But both eventually were freed in the 4600 block of South Hermitage.

“I’m happy because nothing happened to her,” the grandmother says.

The vehicle is still missing. It’s a black JEEP with Illinois license plate Z-6-5-0-6-5-4.