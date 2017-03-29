Girl, 15, Dies After Person Fires Into Vehicle In Michigan City, Indiana

(CBS) — Police in Michigan City, Ind. are asking the public for information or surveillance video in hopes of tracking down the person who opened fire at a vehicle Tuesday night, killing a 15-year-old girl.
Less than block from where Kamilion Jenkins was shot and close to her home in Michigan City, her cousin Zion Deal remembers the teen as kind and smart.
“She was a wonderful young lady,” Deal tells CBS 2’s Jim Williams.
Kamilion, two adults and a baby were in car at Grace and Holliday when someone in another vehicle opened fire. Kamilion and 28-year-old Cherita Wright were wounded.
The driver rushed to the Michigan City police station, five blocks away. Two officers tried to render medical aid, but Kamilion died.
Wright is in the hospital. Condolences were posted on Kamilion’s Facebook page. In her profile, the Westville High School student described herself this way: “I love to sing, play basketball and I love to hang out with my friends.”
Police won’t say if they have a motive for the shooting or if they’ve identified suspects.
They did say they’re interviewing possible witnesses.