Intruder Attacks Elderly Women At Apartment Building: Aurora Police

(CBS) — Police say residents of an apartment building on Aurora’s West Side are terrified after a man got into the building twice on Monday and injured three elderly women.

Police say the suspect man got into the apartment building and was confronted on the third floor by a 67-year-old woman who wanted to know what he was doing there.

Officers say the man threw the woman to the ground and punched her in the face.

When he ran down the stairs, he threw a 71-year-old woman to the ground and stole a set of keys from her before leaving.

That night, police say, the man got into the building again and hit a 77-year-old woman in the face. He encountered the same 67-year-old he’d beaten earlier and attacked her again, police said.

Aurora Police Spokesman Dan Ferrelli says police have more patrols in the area.

“The other residents there are terrified. It’s just something that doesn’t make any sense, and it’s something we’ve got right on top of the radar.”

Ferrelli says the three women all refused medical treatment.

He says Aurora police will meet with residents to talk about safety in the building.