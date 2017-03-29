Man Charged In Quadruple Murder At “Suspected Drug House” In Fernwood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder in a quadruple homicide at a “suspected drug house” in the Fernwood neighborhood in December.
Chicago police said Lionel Parks, of Roseland, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in the Dec. 17 shooting at a 1 1/2-story home in the 100 block of West 105th Street.
Officers called to the scene of the shooting around 12:40 a.m. found four people dead of gunshot wounds – 36-year-old Elijah Jackson, 40-year-old Shacora Jackson, and 19-year-old Nateyah Yafah Hines, who all lived in the home; and 45-year-old Scott Travis Thompson, of Romeoville. A fifth person, an 18-year-old girl, also had been shot in the head and was seriously wounded.
Three of the victims were found inside the house, the other two were found outside. Also inside the house was a 2-year-old boy who was unharmed.
At the time, police said the home was a “suspected drug house,” and investigators believed the murders were the result of a robbery or home invasion stemming from a drug sale earlier in the day.
Police said Parks was arrested after he was identified as the shooter. Investigators said he also tried to shoot a 22-year-old man who was at the home, but that man was able to flee without injury.
Parks was due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.