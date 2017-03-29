Measure In The Works To Restrict The Loudest Chicago Street Musicians

(CBS) — Aldermen say they have crafted a compromise that would restrict some street musicians in downtown Chicago, but also give them some new places to play.

WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports from City Hall.

Some people who live and work downtown were complaining of loud music and drumming at all hours, prompting a proposal to ban such performances along much of the Magnificent Mile and State Street.

Street musicians threatened to sue.

Now, 42nd Ward Ald. Brendan Reilly says a compromise will allow the musicians to play loud during lunchtime and evening rush hours on weekdays.

“You look at the ordinance, we actually call out bullhorn or electronic amplification or a musical instrument or other object that is struck manually or with a stick or similar item to produce a sharp percussive noise.”

He adds: “If your performance doesn’t do that, these restrictions don’t apply to you, and you can go out and do this all day long wherever you’d like.”

Reilly and co-sponsoring Ald. Brian Hopkins of the 2nd Ward would also like to expand the number of CTA locations available for street musicians and add some downtown parks to the list of sites available to them.

Hearings are expected.