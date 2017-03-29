Mechanic Killed When Asphalt Paver Falls On Him In Lake Zurich

(CBS) — A 58-year-old man died after being struck by a piece of equipment Wednesday at an asphalt paving business in northwest suburban Lake Zurich.
Police responded at 1:43 p.m. to a call of a man who was struck by a piece of paving equipment at Chicagoland Paving Contractors, 225 Telser Road, according to a statement from Lake Zurich police.
The employee, a mechanic, was doing maintenance on an asphalt paver when it rolled over and caused fatal injuries, a manager at the business tells CBS 2.
No other injuries were reported.
The 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
An autopsy was expected to be conducted Thursday.