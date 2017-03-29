VIDEO: Police Search For Man Who Steals Car With Toddler, Woman Inside

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are looking for a suspect involved in vehicular hijacking in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.
The incident occurred Thursday, March 23 around 4 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 47th Street.
Police said a 32-year-old woman got out of her vehicle and entered a retail store, while she left her car running with a 60-year-old woman and 1-year-old girl inside. An unknown man got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and drove northbound on Hermitage.
After a brief struggle, the 60-year-old woman and girl were able to escape from the vehicle in the 4600 block of South Hermitage, police said. The man continued to drive eastbound on 46th Street. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described as black or black-Hispanic man, 35- to 46-years-old, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 150 pounds, police said. He was wearing a blue Adidas jacket and blue jeans.
The stolen vehicle was a black, 2007 Jeep with Illinois license plates – Z650654. Police said the vehicle is missing the rear bumper and one of the rear tail lights is out.
Police remind people to always lock your vehicle doors and windows; and report any suspicious activity.