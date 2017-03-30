LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

4 Shot In Restaurant In South Shore

March 30, 2017 4:22 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police initially responded to three people shot while inside a restaurant on the 2700 block of E. 75th St. in the South Shore neighborhood, according to a police media notification.

A fourth body was later discovered.

A male offender approached Nadia Fish & Chicken and fired shots. Two males sustained gunshot wounds and were discovered unresponsive inside the restaurant and a third was discovered unresponsive outside.

After police roped off an additional area, another body was found in a nearby backyard on the 7500 block of S. Coles. He also sustained gunshot wounds and was discovered unresponsive.

“I saw a man sitting up, dead, shot, on the tree. He was just sitting up,” said a resident who saw the fourth victim and also lives right next to where he was discovered.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Central is investigating; no one is currently in custody.

This comes just hours after a woman was found shot to death in a separate attack in the same neighborhood. Patrice Calvin, 26, was found unresponsive in an apartment in the 7500 block of S. Luella with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Calvin, who was four months pregnant, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

