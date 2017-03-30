Chicago-Area Doctor Helps 3 Runners Break Records By Using Math

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s running season opens Sunday with the Shamrock Shuffle and unofficially ends in October with the Chicago Marathon.

In between, in Italy, the year’s most interesting race will take place.

NIKE, three runners from Africa, and a Chicago-area doctor are combining forces to try and run a full marathon in under two hours.

That means they need to go nearly three-minutes faster than anyone has before in an event that usually sees records broken by mere seconds.

The runners are the best in the world; the technology is the most advanced yet; the course is specially designed; and the training regimen is cutting edge. WBBM’s Rick Gregg has more.

At the rate humans are developing, scientists believe the task of running a full marathon in under two hours, can be done – but not until year 2075.

But a Chicago-area doctor thinks otherwise. Using high-level math to sketch out a training plan, Dr. Philip Skiba, Advocate Health Care Sports Medicine Director, is helping three running try to make history happen sooner.

WBBM’s Rick Gregg spoke to Dr. Skiba on how his work applies to athletes of all abilities, in all sports.

Dr. Skiba said athletes cannot speed up without slowing down. He gave WBBM some training tips for pros and Joes alike.

