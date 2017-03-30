Elgin Woman Named Pet Sitters International’s Pet Sitter of the Year

CHICAGO (CBS) — Pet Sitters International named an Elgin resident, Carrie Feinberg, as the Pet Sitter of the Year.
And Feinberg’s Safe Haven Advocate Pet Care & Photography is not even three years old yet.
“Our pet sitting business is a little bit different,” Feinberg says.
For years, she worked for veterinarians and now makes sure people who work for her are well trained.
“They have to be First Aid CPR certified, they go through a fear-free certification program, which is a program that aids in helping take anxiety off of pets.”
Feinberg says she treats all the pets like her children.
“We have over 300 families that accumulate over 600 pets that we care for and they all become your best friend.”