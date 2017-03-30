Family Suing Downers Grove Swim Club Over 4-Year-Old’s Drowning

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a 4-year-old girl who drowned in a pool on Father’s Day last year has filed a lawsuit against the private west suburban swim club where it happened.

Kathryn Trent filed the wrongful death suit Monday in DuPage County Circuit Court against the Downers Grove Swim & Racquet Club.

Anna Trent was at the club’s upper pool, playing in the shallow water around the mushroom fountain with her two siblings on June 19, 2016, when she floated into deeper water, according to the lawsuit.

When four lifeguards stationed nearby saw her floating facedown, they “did not properly perform CPR, nor did they provide oxygen tanks or other apparatus to provide oxygen or produce an automatic defibrillator to resuscitate the four-year-old,” according to the suit.

There was no supervisor at the pool to oversee the lifeguards or help them resuscitate Anna, so her father and aunt performed CPR, the lawsuit claims. She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she was pronounced dead.

“The Trent family is grateful for the enormous outpouring of love they have received from the Downers Grove community,” attorney Mark McNabola said in a statement. “They want to make sure proper safeguards are in place at the pool so no other family has to suffer a similar, devastating tragedy.”

The two-count lawsuit seeks at least $100,000 in damages.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a young life that occurred at our pool on Sunday, June 19th, 2016,” a statement posted on the Downers Grove Swim & Racquet Club’s website at the time of Anna’a death said.

Messages left at the club seeking comment about the lawsuit were not immediately returned Thursday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)