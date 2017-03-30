Feds Catch Aurora Man After Hospital Escape: Police

(CBS) — An Aurora man was taken into custody Thursday after a busy week that included a police chase and an early exit from a hospital.
On Monday, authorities say 38-year-old Billy Cole Jr. crashed a vehicle that wasn’t his as he ran from Kane County Sheriff’s Deputies in Aurora.
He was hospitalized, but not for long. He apparently walked out of Rush Copley Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, before authorities were able to file charges.
U.S. marshals helped track him down Thursday, outside of a relative’s home in downstate Quincy, which was good news for Lt. Pat Gengler with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.
“The fact that we were able to get him and they were able to do so without incident, nobody getting hurt, is a testament to how (the U.S. marshals) conduct business.”
Cole was out on bond on charges of attempted murder and aggravated drunk driving.
He is expected to face charges in connection with Monday’s crash.