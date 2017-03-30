LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Flooding In Bucktown Is Same Old Story, Residents Say

March 30, 2017 5:06 PM By Audrina Bigos
(CBS) – Residents of Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood say rainwater flooding that occurred Thursday is not, unfortunately, unusual.

Many say they’ve previously reported drainage problems to the city of Chicago.

“There’s a multitude of problems. One, you get a lot of developers in this area who dump stuff in the sewer,” Ald. Scott Waguespack of the 32nd Ward tells CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos.

And when there is a lot of rain there sometimes is no place for it to go, he adds.

Residents can call their local alderman or 3-1-1 to report flooding.

 

