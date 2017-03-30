Identical Twin Cubs Fans Dreaming Of Twin World Series Titles

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hey, hey! Cubs fans are raising a glass to Harry Caray and toasting the World Series champions at their annual toast to the Hall of Fame broadcaster.

Caray’s identical twin great grandsons and the twin sons of Mister Cub, Ernie Banks, will be hoisting a glass for the theme “Let’s Win Two,” a nod to Banks’ trademark phrase, “Let’s play two!”

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse in River North invited identical twin Cubs fans to be part of this year’s celebration of Caray’s life, hoping for identical twin World Series titles for the Cubs.

“This is wonderful. It’s really nice to be able to come and continue on with the legacy of my father, as well as be a part of this wonderful event with all these twins,” Jerry Banks said.

His brother, Joey Banks, predicted back-to-back World Series championships for the Cubs.

“They’ve loaded up, and we’ll see how they do. Hopefully they stay healthy,” he said.

The Banks brothers will be joined by Caray’s identical twin great grandsons, Harry Caray IV and Stefan Caray.

“It means a lot. I think it’s crazy that so many people love him, and enjoy him all across the world. I’ve seen the pictures, I’ve seen the people, and I’ve seen the spirit and color of Chicago. So it’s fantastic to be in this event,” Harry Caray IV said.

The annual toast was scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but the party started long before that, with fans showing up to Harry Caray’s before dawn.