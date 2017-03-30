Lightning Strike Ruptures Gas Main In Monee, Homes Evacuated

CHICAGO (CBS) — Eight homes were evacuated Thursday morning in south suburban Monee, after a lightning strike ruptured a gas main.
According to the Monee Fire Protection District, lightning struck a house on the 25800 block of Sunrise Drive around 2 a.m.
The lightning discharged into the ground, rupturing a 2-inch gas main.
No injuries were reported, but eight homes were evacuated, and the families were taken to the Monee Village Hall for shelter.
Nicor, ComEd, Monee firefighters, and Monee public works crews all were at the scene.